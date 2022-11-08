Mike’s evening forecast Nov. 7, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Record heat today, and warm again tomorrow.

A dry cold front will bring cooler temperatures Wednesday afternoon. Becoming a bit breezy tomorrow, then a bit breezier on Wednesday.

Also, there’s Subtropical Storm Nicole. It’s in the Atlantic. It will move toward the Bahamas on Wednesday and strengthen as it approaches southeast Florida. Forecast wind speeds and landfall location are VERY uncertain.

Too early to know what exact impacts we’ll have locally, other than it will be breezy/windy at times Wednesday through Friday. Very uncertain as to what, if any rainfall our area will get out of it.

Turning cool and dry by the weekend.

