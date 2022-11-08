Mike’s evening forecast Nov. 7, 2022

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
By Mike McCall
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Record heat today, and warm again tomorrow.

A dry cold front will bring cooler temperatures Wednesday afternoon. Becoming a bit breezy tomorrow, then a bit breezier on Wednesday.

Also, there’s Subtropical Storm Nicole. It’s in the Atlantic. It will move toward the Bahamas on Wednesday and strengthen as it approaches southeast Florida. Forecast wind speeds and landfall location are VERY uncertain.

Too early to know what exact impacts we’ll have locally, other than it will be breezy/windy at times Wednesday through Friday. Very uncertain as to what, if any rainfall our area will get out of it.

Turning cool and dry by the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Tallahassee
Arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor and beating her.
Two arrested for kidnapping a minor in Jackson County
Gretna Police arrested a 61-year-old man for First Degree Murder Saturday night.
Gretna police investigate Saturday night homicide
Police are investigating a shooting on Dade Street that happened Sunday night.
TPD investigating shooting on Dade Street Sunday night
A 6-year-old boy is recovering after losing both feet in a lawn mower accident.
Child recovering after losing both feet in lawn mower accident

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
Mike's evening forecast Nov. 7, 2022
Partly to mostly cloudy skies today, with a few showers moving in from our east this afternoon.
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, November 6
Partly to mostly cloudy skies today, with a few showers moving in from our east this afternoon.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Sunday, November 6
Partly cloudy skies are in store for today, with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid 80s.
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, November 5