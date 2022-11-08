Nearly 70,000 Leon Co. residents have already voted ahead of election day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tens of thousands of Leon County residents have already cast their ballots.

32,000 people voted early and 36,000 voted by mail.

Thousands more will be voting in-person Tuesday.

Ballots cast so far are already showing voting disparities between different regions of Leon County.

Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley says precincts with large minority populations have seen lower voter turnout.

Areas including FSU and FAMU are seeing low numbers as well.

Earley believes one factor contributing to this is fear, after seeing Florida voters arrested for voter fraud this past summer.

“We’ve had some calls from our voters that have never been convicted of a felony that are concerned by these arrests that happened earlier this summer,” Earley said. “They say they’re afraid to go vote.”

Earley encourages anyone who hasn’t voted yet to do so on Tuesday, and if you have concerns about your eligibility, you can ask the staff at the elections office.

Polls will be open on election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

As long as you’re in line by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to cast your ballot.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.