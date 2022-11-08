Record Powerball drawing delayed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - If you bought a ticket for Monday night’s Powerball drawing, you’ll have to wait a little longer to find out if you won the record jackpot of $1.9 billion.

That’s because the drawing was delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols.

According to a release from the California Lottery, Powerball has strict requirements that need to be met by all 48 participating lotteries before a drawing can take place.

So, results are pending until that happens. No time frame has been given for how long that could take. Log on to https://powerball.com/ for more information.

