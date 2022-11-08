Smoked Turkey Collard Greens recipe with Chef Ashley Douglas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley Douglas demonstrates how to make Smoked Turkey Collard Greens.

Ingredients:

3 to 4 smoked turkey necks

2lb shredded collard greens

2 boxes of 32oz chicken stock

1 tbsp onion powder

1 tbsp garlic powder

1/2 tbsp pink salt

1/2 tbsp black pepper

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tsp of TexasPete pepper sauce juice and 2 of the peppers

2 cups of water

Instructions:

Into a large pot, add chicken stock and cleaned turkey necks. Bring to a boil on medium to high heat. Simmer for 1 hour and 20 minutes. After turkey necks are fork tender, add shredded collard greens into the same pot, then add 2 cups of water. Simmer on medium heat for 15 minutes. Next, add garlic powder, onion powder, pink salt, black pepper, red wine vinegar, and pepper sauce with the peppers. Stir in all the ingredients well, then cover with a lid and allow to cook for an additional hour or until greens are tender. Enjoy!

