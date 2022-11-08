Smoked Turkey Collard Greens recipe with Chef Ashley Douglas

Smoked Turkey Collard Greens recipe with Chef Ashely Douglas.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley Douglas demonstrates how to make Smoked Turkey Collard Greens.

Ingredients:

  • 3 to 4 smoked turkey necks
  • 2lb shredded collard greens
  • 2 boxes of 32oz chicken stock
  • 1 tbsp onion powder
  • 1 tbsp garlic powder
  • 1/2 tbsp pink salt
  • 1/2 tbsp black pepper
  • 2 tbsp red wine vinegar
  • 1 tsp of TexasPete pepper sauce juice and 2 of the peppers
  • 2 cups of water

Instructions:

Into a large pot, add chicken stock and cleaned turkey necks. Bring to a boil on medium to high heat. Simmer for 1 hour and 20 minutes. After turkey necks are fork tender, add shredded collard greens into the same pot, then add 2 cups of water. Simmer on medium heat for 15 minutes. Next, add garlic powder,  onion powder,  pink salt, black pepper, red wine vinegar, and pepper sauce with the peppers. Stir in all the ingredients well, then cover with a lid and allow to cook for an additional hour or until greens are tender. Enjoy!

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Tallahassee
Arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor and beating her.
Two arrested for kidnapping a minor in Jackson County
Gretna Police arrested a 61-year-old man for First Degree Murder Saturday night.
Gretna police investigate Saturday night homicide
Police are investigating a shooting on Dade Street that happened Sunday night.
TPD investigating shooting on Dade Street Sunday night
A 6-year-old boy is recovering after losing both feet in a lawn mower accident.
Child recovering after losing both feet in lawn mower accident

Latest News

Smoked Turkey Collard Greens recipe by Chef Ashely Douglas.
Smoked Turkey Collard Greens recipe
Chef Uri Lavine stopped by the Good Morning Show to show us how to make roasted bacon-wrapped...
Chef Uri Lavine demonstrates how to make roasted bacon-wrapped stuffed jalapeños
Chef Sergio Endara stopped by the Good Morning Show to show us how to make a Mason Jar Pumpkin...
Chef Sergio Endara demonstrates how to make a mason jar pumpkin pie
Chef Barbara McGarrah joined the WCTV cooking segment at noon to show her “Barb’s Brittles...
Barb’s Brittles Apple Fritter Cake