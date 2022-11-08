StarMetro offers free rides on Election Day
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The city of Tallahassee will again offer fare-free rides on StarMetro’s regular, fixed route service and Dial-A-Ride service today for election day.
Voters who wish to be transported to the polls through StarMetro can use the route planning tools on Talgov.com/StarMetro to plan their trip.
For more information about StarMetro services, visit Talgov.com/StarMetro.
