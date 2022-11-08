StarMetro offers free rides on Election Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The city of Tallahassee will again offer fare-free rides on StarMetro’s regular, fixed route service and Dial-A-Ride service today for election day.

Voters who wish to be transported to the polls through StarMetro can use the route planning tools on Talgov.com/StarMetro to plan their trip.

For more information about StarMetro services, visit Talgov.com/StarMetro.

