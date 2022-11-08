Tallahassee Urban League hosts election party, free rides to the polls

(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Urban League is hosting an Election Day party for all who bring their “I voted” sticker.

It will be from 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm at the Tallahassee Urban League at 923 Old Bainbridge Rd.

The election party will include food, drinks, and music. Transportation to polling locations will be provided.

Transportation will be between the hours of 9:00 am and 6:00 pm.

You can schedule a time for transportation by calling 850-222-6111.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor and beating her.
Two arrested for kidnapping a minor in Jackson County
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Tallahassee
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Police are investigating a shooting on Dade Street that happened Sunday night.
TPD investigating shooting on Dade Street Sunday night
Tallahassee police are investigating a crash that left one person seriously injured this...
Update: Pedestrian injured in crash at Lively Tech dies

Latest News

Quincy police say Joseph Walker, 23, was taken into custody early Tuesday after an officer...
Fourth suspect arrested in Half Time Liquors shooting
StarMetro offers free rides on Election Day
Record Powerball drawing delayed
Nearly 70,000 Leon Co. residents have already voted ahead of election day
Nearly 70,000 Leon Co. residents have already voted ahead of election day