Tallahassee Urban League hosts election party, free rides to the polls

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Urban League is hosting an Election Day party for all who bring their “I voted” sticker.

It will be from 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm at the Tallahassee Urban League at 923 Old Bainbridge Rd.

The election party will include food, drinks, and music. Transportation to polling locations will be provided.

Transportation will be between the hours of 9:00 am and 6:00 pm.

You can schedule a time for transportation by calling 850-222-6111.

