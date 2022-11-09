Caban defeats Crow to replace Jimbo Jackson on Leon County Commission.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Businessman Christian Caban will take over the Leon County Commission seat last held by Jimbo Jackson.

Caban declared victory in his contest with Hannah Crow for Leon County Commission District 2, taking 53% of the vote to Crow’s 46% with just one precinct left outstanding.

“First off, I would like to say that this race happened with a tragedy so even though this is a victory for our team I would like to give my respects to the late commissioner Jimbo Jackson and his family,” Caban said in a statement to WCTV. “I will work my hardest to honor his legacy along with the previous district 2 commissioners,” he wrote.

Crow had won the primary, receiving 26 percent of the vote out of a crowded field of seven candidates, followed by Caban with 16 percent.

“We battled back a big deficit to win this election and I think this aligns with our vision for district 2 from where it is today to where it is headed,” Caban said. “I’ve knocked on over 2500 doors and listened to the feedback from our constituents and I’m looking forward to bringing much needed attention to our neighborhoods in district 2,” he wrote.

Caban will serve the remaining two years of Jimbo Jackson’s term and face re-election in 2024. Commissioner Jackson died from COVID complications mid-way through his four-year term.

The seat has been vacant since Jackson’s death, as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has not appointed anyone to the position.

District 2 covers the southern and western section of Leon County along its borders with Gadsden and Wakulla, including the Ochlockonee and Jackson Bluff areas, the Tallahassee International Airport, and part of the Woodville area.

Caban’s campaign focused on affordable housing, community infrastructure, and increased access to educational and workforce development for young people. Crow’s focus included responsible growth, job creation, safe neighborhoods, and environmental stewardship.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.