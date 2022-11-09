Dailey holds off Dozier in fight for Tallahassee mayor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a close, contentious, and costly race, John Dailey has won re-election as mayor of Tallahassee.

The latest numbers late Tuesday showed Dailey defeating Leon County commission Kristin Dozier by 53% to 47%, with more than 60,000 votes cast.

“The voters have spoken, they believe in our vision and it’s time to get up tomorrow and get back to work,” Dailey said as he and supporters gathered at Andrew’s to watch the returns come in.

Dailey will serve his second term as mayor of the capital city. He was first elected in 2018, replacing Andrew Gillum, who launched an unsuccessful bid for Florida governor.

Gathering with supporters at The Moon, Dozier conceded but said she could not congratulate Dailey on a race well fought because he came after her family during the campaign. In campaign advertising and debates, Dailey raised questions about Dozier’s family ties to a developer that has done business with the county.

Dozier gave up her seat on the Leon County Commission to take on Dailey is a race that was heated from the start and only became nastier after the field narrowed to a runoff following the August primary.

Dozier says she was compelled to enter the race after Dailey lead an effort to direct $20 million in Blueprint funding for infrastructure repairs at FSU’s Doak Campbell football stadium. She has raised concerns about a conflict of interest and appearance of favoritism because several Seminole Boosters have donated to Mayor Dailey.

A fight to attract support from Tallahassee’s African-American voters prompted a rare endorsement from Leon County Commission Chair Bill Proctor, who stepped in to back Dailey. The candidates also sparred over endorsements from other leaders of the black community.

Dailey also accused Dozier of employing “dark money” from a political action committee to launch attacks on the mayor. He has filed a complaint with the State Elections Commission claiming the PAC was not properly registered and Dozier did not properly report its spending on her behalf.

