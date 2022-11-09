David O’Keefe to replace Dozier on Leon Co. Commission

David O’Keefe wins election to the Leon County Commission representing District 5.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - David O’Keefe is poised to win election to the Leon County Commission representing District 5.

With all but one precinct counted, O’Keefe lead Paula DeBoles-Johnson by 55% to 45%, or about 2,500 votes out of 25,000 cast.

O’Keefe will fill the seat held since 2010 by Kristin Dozier, who did not seek re-election as she launched her bid for Tallahassee mayor instead.

David O’Keefe is an FSU alum, accountant, and former CFO at WFSU.

“I’m looking forward to celebrating. Then we get to the hard work of fulfilling all the promises we made along the way,” O’Keefe told a crowd of supporters gathered for election night.

O’Keefe’s top priority during the campaign was increasing affordable housing. He also called for more inclusive, community-first economic development, and environmental preservation.

Paula Deboles-Johnson is a FAMU alum who works for the Leon County government as an Employee Engagement and Performance Manager. She also directs a non-profit she founded, Capital City Youth Development Corporation.

“Over the past year, our team has committed everything to this race. To my family and the team, I am so very grateful for every single hour you’ve committed to helping me in this race,” Paula Deboles said. “So today, while things didn’t go the way we planned, know that we gave this race everything we had and I couldn’t be prouder of us. So tonight we rest, and tomorrow we go back to being who we’ve always been, public servants, change agents and community builders. Thanks so much for everything. "

Johnson focused her campaign on reducing crime, improving economic opportunities through smart growth, and careful stewardship of tax dollars.

District 5 covers much of the eastern half of the city of Tallahassee, along with the Chaires and Capitola communities in Leon County.

