Dunn defeats Lawson in 2nd Congressional Race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Longtime North Florida public servant Al Lawson has fallen short in his campaign to hold on to a seat in Congress, losing to Neal Dunn in the race to represent Florida’s second district.

The Associated Press called the race for Dunn as he lead Lawson 60% to 40% in the sprawling new North Florida district

The two faced off in one of just two congressional elections nationwide pitting two incumbents against one another.

This will be Neal Dunn’s fourth term in congress. The newly drawn second now represents all of North Florida, from Walton county in the panhandle to Madison and Taylor counties in the Big Bend, including Tallahassee and Leon County.

For three terms, Lawson has represented Florida’s fifth district, which spanned from Jacksonville west to Gadsden County. But he was cut out of the fifth when the Florida legislature approved a dramatically re-drawn map during redistricting, shrinking the district to a much smaller part of the Jacksonville area.

The office of Gov. Ron DeSantis submitted the map’s new boundaries, which reduced the number of democrat-leaning and majority-black districts across Florida. Lawson blasted DeSantis, calling the new district lines illegal and unconstitutional.

A fight to block the new map ahead of the 2022 election failed, but a legal challenge arguing the map violates the Florida constitution by diminishing minority influence is still playing out in court.

