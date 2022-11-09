First Alert Weather days declared ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

WCTV First Alert Weather Day
WCTV First Alert Weather Day(Gray TV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The WCTV First Alert Weather Team has declared Wednesday (11/9) and Thursday (11/10) First Alert Weather days ahead of impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole.

A First Alert Weather day is issued whenever WCTV’s team of meteorologists feel the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia will see severe weather or impacts from a possible tropical system.

As of Wednesday morning, a tropical storm warning currently in effect for a majority of the Big Bend. This means that tropical storm-force winds are expected within the area within the next 36 hours. This may be extended further north into South Georgia later today.

A majority of the Big Bend is currently under a tropical storm warning
A majority of the Big Bend is currently under a tropical storm warning(WCTV)

The current forecast track brings Nicole as a hurricane into the east coast of Florida overnight tonight. Nicole is then forecast to track across the peninsula, eventually making a second landfall in the Big Bend as a low-end tropical storm.

The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center
The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center(WCTV)

Stay up-to-date on the latest information on Nicole by following along online and on-air. Download the WCTV First Alert Weather App for the latest advisories, watches, and warnings in your area.

Leon County School officials deciding on school operations ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole