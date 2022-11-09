Gallop Franklin wins N. Florida house seat, replacing Ramon Alexander

By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE (WCTV) – Democrat Gallop Franklin has won the election to Florida House District 8, besting Republican Curtis Bender in the race to replace Ramon Alexander, who did not seek re-election.

With about three-quarters of precincts reporting, Franklin was taking more than 70% of the vote in the deeply democratic district which covers all of Gadsden County and parts of Leon County including much of Tallahassee’s south side. The Tallahassee native and FAMU alum is a clinical pharmacist at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare and an assistant professor at Florida A&M.

Bender is an FSU law school grad and attorney working for the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Current eighth district representative Ramon Alexander announced in May he would not seek re-election after sexual harassment allegations surfaced. Alexander had been in line to become the Democratic leader for the Florida House in the upcoming term.

