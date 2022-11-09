Gov. Ron DeSantis wins reelection as Florida’s Governor

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has won reelection to a second term in a victory over Democrat Charlie Crist. His victory Tuesday bolsters his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions and continues a rightward shift for what was once considered the nation’s largest swing state.

The governor raised substantially more money than Crist, a 66-year-old who had previously served as a Republican governor of Florida. Crist aimed his candidacy at moderate voters in Florida, criticizing DeSantis as a bully as he sought to reverse a losing streak for Democrats in the state.

