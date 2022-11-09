Laurie Cox wins Leon School Board seat.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Longtime teacher Laurie Cox beat out Godby High assistant principal Alex Stemle to win the Leon County School Board District 4 race.

With 26 of 32 precincts reporting, Cox lead Stemle by more than 2000 votes out of more than 26,000 cast.

Stemle conceded in a message on Facebook, writing “Tonight did not end the way we had hoped and our #KIDSFIRST pro public school message did not win the day.”

“Proud of our clean campaign and the positive example we set for our community. I wish our new school board the best,” Stemle wrote.

Cox’s campaign stressed her 33 years of experience as a teacher in Leon County Schools and her plans for engaging students and families.

“I’ve seen firsthand the challenges facing our families, students, and teachers,” Cox said. “I care deeply about the health, safety, welfare, and education of all students and will work to make sure all are served and represented.”

The District 4 seat became vacant when school board member DeeDee Rasmussen stepped down in May to focus on her health and her family. Rasmussen was in the middle of her fourth term on the school board and had previously served as chair three times.

District 4 covers a large swath of Leon County, primarily north of I-10 and west of Thomasville Road which includes both the poorest zip code in the county and one of the wealthiest. LCS says students who live in District 4 are primarily zoned to attend Chiles, Leon and Godby High Schools; Deerlake, Raa and Griffin Middle Schools; Killearn Lakes, Hawks Rise, Gilchrist, Canopy Oaks and Springwood Elementary Schools.

Cox will be one of at least two new faces on the Leon County School Board this fall. Marcus Nicolas was elected without opposition in the District 5 race.

