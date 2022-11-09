Laurie Cox wins Leon School Board seat

Laurie Cox wins Leon School Board seat.
Laurie Cox wins Leon School Board seat.(Wctv)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Longtime teacher Laurie Cox beat out Godby High assistant principal Alex Stemle to win the Leon County School Board District 4 race.

With 26 of 32 precincts reporting, Cox lead Stemle by more than 2000 votes out of more than 26,000 cast.

Stemle conceded in a message on Facebook, writing “Tonight did not end the way we had hoped and our #KIDSFIRST pro public school message did not win the day.”

“Proud of our clean campaign and the positive example we set for our community. I wish our new school board the best,” Stemle wrote.

Cox’s campaign stressed her 33 years of experience as a teacher in Leon County Schools and her plans for engaging students and families.

“I’ve seen firsthand the challenges facing our families, students, and teachers,” Cox said. “I care deeply about the health, safety, welfare, and education of all students and will work to make sure all are served and represented.”

The District 4 seat became vacant when school board member DeeDee Rasmussen stepped down in May to focus on her health and her family. Rasmussen was in the middle of her fourth term on the school board and had previously served as chair three times.

District 4 covers a large swath of Leon County, primarily north of I-10 and west of Thomasville Road which includes both the poorest zip code in the county and one of the wealthiest. LCS says students who live in District 4 are primarily zoned to attend Chiles, Leon and Godby High Schools; Deerlake, Raa and Griffin Middle Schools; Killearn Lakes, Hawks Rise, Gilchrist, Canopy Oaks and Springwood Elementary Schools.

Cox will be one of at least two new faces on the Leon County School Board this fall. Marcus Nicolas was elected without opposition in the District 5 race.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor and beating her.
Two arrested for kidnapping a minor in Jackson County
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Tallahassee
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Police are investigating a shooting on Dade Street that happened Sunday night.
TPD investigating shooting on Dade Street Sunday night

Latest News

Caban defeats Crow to replace Jimbo Jackson on Leon County Commission.
Caban defeats Crow to replace Jimbo Jackson on Leon County Commission
Gallop Franklin wins N. Florida house seat, replacing Ramon Alexander
Gallop Franklin wins N. Florida house seat, replacing Ramon Alexander
Simon declares victory over Ausley in Florida Senate race.
Simon declares victory over Ausley in Florida Senate race
Nick Maddox has defeated challenger Josh Johnson to win a fourth term on the Leon County...
Nick Maddox wins 4th term on Leon County Commission
David O’Keefe wins election to the Leon County Commission representing District 5.
David O’Keefe to replace Dozier on Leon Co. Commission