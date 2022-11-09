Leon County School officials deciding on school operations ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officials at Leon County Schools announced Wednesday morning that they are deciding whether or not to cancel classes ahead of possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole.

According to a Facebook post, officials were planning to have a conference call with Leon County Emergency Management officials at some point Wednesday morning. The post went on to say that an announcement about school operations for Thursday would be announced sometime around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we continue to monitor this story.

