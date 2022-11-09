Leon County School officials deciding on school operations ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

(Mike Rogers - WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officials at Leon County Schools announced Wednesday morning that they are deciding whether or not to cancel classes ahead of possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole.

According to a Facebook post, officials were planning to have a conference call with Leon County Emergency Management officials at some point Wednesday morning. The post went on to say that an announcement about school operations for Thursday would be announced sometime around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we continue to monitor this story.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy police say Joseph Walker, 23, was taken into custody early Tuesday after an officer...
Fourth suspect arrested in Half Time Liquors shooting
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Georgia
Simon declares victory over Ausley in Florida Senate race.
Corey Simon defeats Loranne Ausley in N. Florida Senate race
Leonard Hamilton looks on as FSU loses its season opener to Stetson 83-74
FSU outclassed in every way, suffering season-opening loss to Stetson

Latest News

What’s Brewing: November 9, 2022
What’s Brewing: November 9, 2022
What’s Brewing
What’s Brewing: November 8, 2022
What's Brewing: November 7, 2022
What’s Brewing: November 7, 2022
WCTV First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather days declared ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole