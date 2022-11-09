Leon County Schools will be closed Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools announced that schools will be closed on Thursday, November, 10th 2022.

Leon County Schools tweeted: The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Tallahassee and Leon County.

Leon County Schools will be closed Thursday, November 10, 2022.

All after-school activities will be rescheduled.

