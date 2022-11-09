Nick Maddox wins 4th term on Leon County Commission

By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Nick Maddox has defeated challenger Josh Johnson to win a fourth term on the Leon County Commission.

Maddox had about 53% of the vote to Josh Johnson’s 46% as the final precincts were being counted Tuesday evening.

Maddox was first elected to the Leon County Commission At Large Group 2 seat in 2010.

He has stressed his “steady, serious leadership” throughout this campaign.

The former FSU and NFL star was also the top vote getter in the August primary’s field of four, edging out Johnson - a Godby High School teacher - by about 7,500 votes.

This was Johnson’s first run for office.

Maddox will be joined on the dais by two newly elected commissioners in District 2 and District 5 as well as recently re-elected incumbents Bill Proctor and Rick Minor.

Commissioners Brian Welch and Carolyn Cummings are not up for re-election until 2024.

