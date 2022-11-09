Nicole upgraded to hurricane status

Visible satellite image of Nicole
Visible satellite image of Nicole(WCTV)
By Josh Green
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - 6:00 p.m. Wednesday: As of the 6:00 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Nicole has been upgraded to a category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 75 mph. Nicole is traveling towards the west at 13 mph.

Nicole is forecast to make landfall along the east coast of Florida overnight tonight. Here is the latest forecast graphic:

The latest advisory for Hurricane Nicole from the National Hurricane Center
The latest advisory for Hurricane Nicole from the National Hurricane Center(WCTV)

4:00 p.m. Wednesday: As of the 4:00 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Nicole has sustained winds of 70 mph and is heading towards the west at 13 mph.

Nicole is still forecast to become a category 1 hurricane by the time is makes landfall tonight along the east coast of Florida. Here is the latest forecast track:

The latest advisory for Tropical Storm Nicole from the National Hurricane Center
The latest advisory for Tropical Storm Nicole from the National Hurricane Center(WCTV)

Nicole made its first landfall on Great Abaco Island in the northwestern Bahamas at approximately 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

As of the 1:00 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Nicole has sustained winds of 70 mph and is heading towards the west at 12 mph.

The current forecast track brings Nicole as a hurricane into the east coast of Florida sometime Wednesday night. Nicole is then forecast to track across the peninsula, eventually making a second landfall in the Big Bend as a tropical storm. Here is the latest forecast track:

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center for Tropical Storm Nicole
The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center for Tropical Storm Nicole(WCTV)

The Big Bend and portions of South Georgia are currently under a Tropical Storm Warning. This means that tropical storm-force winds are expected within the area within the next 36 hours.

Current storm surge projections range from 2-4 ft between Indian Pass and the Ochlockonee River, and 3-5 ft between the Ochlockonee River and the Anclote River. As of 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, there are no mandatory or voluntary evacuations in place along the coast of the Big Bend.

Stay up-to-date on the latest information on Nicole by following along online and on-air. Download the WCTV First Alert Weather App for the latest advisories, watches, and warnings in your area.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy police say Joseph Walker, 23, was taken into custody early Tuesday after an officer...
Fourth suspect arrested in Half Time Liquors shooting
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Georgia
WCTV First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather days declared ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
LCS officials meet with Emergency Management ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole.
Leon County School officials deciding on school operations ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Latest News

Wednesday will bring breezy conditions, with direct impacts from Nicole expected on Thursday.
Rob’s First Alert Morning Forecast - Wednesday, November 9
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Mike’s evening forecast Nov. 8, 2022
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
Mike’s evening forecast Nov. 7, 2022
Partly to mostly cloudy skies today, with a few showers moving in from our east this afternoon.
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, November 6