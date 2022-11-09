Simon declares victory over Ausley in Florida Senate race.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a fiercely battled race, Corey Simon has declared victory in his bid to defeat incumbent Loranne Ausley for Florida’s Senate District Three.

It came as Simon had about 53% of the vote to Ausley’s 47% in the latest returns Tuesday evening, with more than 200,000 votes counted.

“I want to take my hat off to Sen. Ausley. She ran a great campaign. Very strong. Thank her for her service to our community , she’s been doing this for 12 years. So I take my hat off to her,” Simon told a crowd of supporters at an election night party at Proof Brewery in Tallahassee.

“I may be at the top of the ticket, but there are so many folks behind the scenes who worked extraordinarily hard,” Simon said, “It really was a great experience, I really look back on this campaign and can say there’s nothing that I’d go back and change.”

The battle between Ausley and Simon quickly turned negative on TV screens and in mailboxes across the district. Republicans eyed Simon as a chance to capture a Senate seat the GOP hasn’t held since Reconstruction.

Ausley was the incumbent, forced to seek reelection just two years after winning a similarly contentious 2020 race thanks to the once-a-decade redistricting process.

Her family has been a staple in North Florida politics for generations. Ausley told WCTV over the summer she was using her local roots and her track record to try to appeal to voters, noting she constantly traveled the large district listening to residents.

Simon became a household name in Tallahassee playing under Bobby Bowden and the FSU Seminoles. He won the Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts.

Simon used his name recognition in his campaign, branding his time as a professional athlete as proof he is an effective leader. Simon was appointed CEO of Volunteer Florida in 2020.

Senate District Three became a tougher climb for Democrats after the redistricting process. Residents in traditionally Red Suwannee, Dixie, and Lafayette counties were added to the district.

