Stacey Abrams concedes to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in rematch

This combination of file photos shows Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, on July 29, 2022, in...
This combination of file photos shows Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, on July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga., and gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams on Aug. 8, 2022, in Decatur, Ga. The Georgia governor's race is a rematch of 2018, when Kemp narrowly defeated Abrams. (AP Photo)(Megan Varner | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Stacey Abrams has called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to concede in their rematch, according to his campaign.

Minutes later, Abrams went on stage and congratulated the governor. The Associated Press had not yet called the race Tuesday night.

Kemp, who was a developer before serving as a state senator and secretary of state, clinched another term despite attacks from former President Donald Trump that threatened to snuff out support in his own party.

Abrams, a lawyer whose 2018 loss to Kemp helped launch her into Democratic stardom, would have been the first Black woman to serve as a governor in the United States if she had won.

Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Georgia
Florida GOP gains four State Senate seats
