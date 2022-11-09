Students and State officials make final attempts to get voters to the polls

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Over 4 million ballots were casted ahead of the midterm elections, according to the Secretary of State Cord Byrd who also addressed elections concerns Tuesday morning.

In that press conference, Byrd touched on several key points including the DOJ requesting monitors inside polling locations and concerns surrounding votes that did not count due to felony convictions.

Byrd says he stands on the fact that Florida is leading in the country when it comes to the election process and that the state will continue to work to make sure that the constitution is upheld across the state.

“All we ever ask the supervisors to do was make sure that Florida law is being enforced. That they follow the law, and that if someone is prohibited from voting, that they have the legal authority- if they choose to exercise it, to prevent someone who is not eligible to cast a vote from doing so,” said Byrd.

As a solution, Byrd says when it comes to voter eligibility, he recommends using provisional ballots. That way it gives the elections office and voters more time to provide proof of eligibility.

Among those getting the word out about voting were students at FSU who hosted a stroll to the polls Tuesday afternoon.

Several groups on campus teaming up with the FSU Chapter of the NAACP to encourage young people to cast their ballots in the midterms.

Students marched to the polls on FSU’S campus getting the word out about the importance of casting a ballot, but also knowing what’s on it.

The President of the chapter and organizer of the event Bria Renna says her generation is the future and the decisions and leadership voted on today greatly affects her and others her age moving forward. While the event drew in dozens of participants, Renna says she was most happy with the students it steered to the polls.

“I feel like there’s power in numbers. So, if we all come together, minorities- black, white, brown, Latino, Hispanics, just all come together as one to really create an impact and have a strong voice and come together and vote is major to me. So, I love it so much and I’m so happy that other people have taken the initiative to come and really vote and create impact and change,” said Renna.

Renna added that she really wants the younger generation to realize how much power their voices have. She said the change that you want to see comes from the leaders you selected in this election and every election in the future.

