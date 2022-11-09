Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida coastline

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As of the 4:00 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Nicole has sustained winds of 70 mph and is heading towards the west at 13 mph.

Nicole is still forecast to become a category 1 hurricane by the time is makes landfall tonight along the east coast of Florida. Here is the latest forecast track:

The latest advisory for Tropical Storm Nicole from the National Hurricane Center (WCTV)

Nicole made its first landfall on Great Abaco Island in the northwestern Bahamas at approximately 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

As of the 1:00 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Nicole has sustained winds of 70 mph and is heading towards the west at 12 mph.

The current forecast track brings Nicole as a hurricane into the east coast of Florida sometime Wednesday night. Nicole is then forecast to track across the peninsula, eventually making a second landfall in the Big Bend as a tropical storm. Here is the latest forecast track:

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center for Tropical Storm Nicole (WCTV)

The Big Bend and portions of South Georgia are currently under a Tropical Storm Warning. This means that tropical storm-force winds are expected within the area within the next 36 hours.

Current storm surge projections range from 2-4 ft between Indian Pass and the Ochlockonee River, and 3-5 ft between the Ochlockonee River and the Anclote River. As of 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, there are no mandatory or voluntary evacuations in place along the coast of the Big Bend.

Stay up-to-date on the latest information on Nicole by following along online and on-air. Download the WCTV First Alert Weather App for the latest advisories, watches, and warnings in your area.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.