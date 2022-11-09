Tropical Storm Nicole : List of Big Bend school closures
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several Big Bend school districts are closing schools Thursday, November 10th in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole.
Schools closed Thursday, November 10:
FSU
TCC
Aucilla Christian Academy
Brooks County, GA Schools
Franklin County Schools
Gadsden County Schools
Hamilton County Schools
Jefferson County Schools
Lafayette County Schools
Leon County Schools
Lowndes County Schools
Madison County Schools
Robert F Munroe - half day
Rose Academy
Suwannee County Schools
Taylor County Schools
Valdosta City Schools
Wakulla County Schools
