Tropical Storm Nicole : List of Big Bend school closures

By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several Big Bend school districts are closing schools Thursday, November 10th in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole.

Schools closed Thursday, November 10:

FSU

TCC

Aucilla Christian Academy

Brooks County, GA Schools

Franklin County Schools

Gadsden County Schools

Hamilton County Schools

Jefferson County Schools

Lafayette County Schools

Leon County Schools

Lowndes County Schools

Madison County Schools

Robert F Munroe - half day

Rose Academy

Suwannee County Schools

Taylor County Schools

Valdosta City Schools

Wakulla County Schools

