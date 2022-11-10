3 found dead in Lowndes Co. home

Nov. 10, 2022
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Three people were found dead at a home on Wednesday afternoon, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

On Nov. 9, at approximately 2 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Hilltop Drive in reference to a welfare check on an individual who did not arrive to work for their scheduled shift.

Upon arrival, deputies were unable to contact anyone within the home but were able to see someone with an apparent injury inside. After forcing entry into the home, deputies discovered three adults dead.

The Identification of the victims is being withheld, pending notification of family members.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 229-671-2900.

