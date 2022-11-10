80-year-old dies after friend runs her over with car

While backing out of the driveway, police said the driver unknowingly hit and backed over one...
While backing out of the driveway, police said the driver unknowingly hit and backed over one of her friends.(Pixabay)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Gray News) – An 80-year-old woman in Florida died when her friend accidentally ran her over in the driveway, investigators said.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, a woman dropped off two friends around lunchtime Wednesday.

While backing out of the driveway, police said the driver unknowingly hit and backed over one of her friends.

The 80-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died.

The driver is cooperating with investigators.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Satellite image of Tropical Storm Nicole over Central Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole sets sights on Big Bend
WCTV First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather days declared ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Brigette Ffolkes entered a no contest plea in court Wednesday.
Tallahassee woman gets life sentence for killing mother with dementia
Several Big Bend school districts are closing schools Thursday, November 10th in anticipation...
Tropical Storm Nicole : List of Big Bend school closures
LCS officials meet with Emergency Management ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole.
Leon County School officials deciding on school operations ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Latest News

Power Outage Tracker
A restaurant in Stuart, Florida, was flooded by storm surge from Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday.
RAW: Storm surge floods restaurant
A woman in Minnesota will become the new mayor of her town after receiving the most votes as a...
Grandmother wins mayoral race in Minnesota as write-in candidate
FILE - This combination image shows U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, Nov. 6, 2021, and...
Biden to meet China’s Xi on Monday for Taiwan, Russia talks
FILE - Russian soldiers guard an area as a group of foreign journalists visit in Kherson,...
Russia withdrawing, Ukrainian official fears ‘city of death’