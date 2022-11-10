Flu surges in local emergency rooms.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Local emergency rooms have seen a lot of patients coming through the doors right now.

TMH called its flu numbers “staggering” with cases quadrupling in the past month.

At the beginning of October, TMH had 57 positive flu cases, fast forward to the end of the month they now have 245 positive cases.

They’re not the only ones, HCA Florida Capital Hospital said all of its emergency rooms have had an uptick in flu cases as well.

Assistant Nurse Manager at TMH Megan Dunaway said they’re asking people with mild to moderate symptoms to see their primary care doctor or go to urgent care, rather than the E.R..

“We all got into the emergency department and we’re all used to working hard and working all day there is no break for us ever. However, our system is starting to get overwhelmed by the amount of flu that is coming in. We’re seeing the highest amounts the Northeast has ever seen since we’ve opened,” said Assistant Nurse Manager Megan Dunaway.

We also checked in with Leon County Schools about flu among students and a spokesman said the past couple of weeks saw a surge in kids out sick—though the numbers are starting to wind down now.

Both staffs at TMH and HCA said that one of the best ways to reduce your chances of getting the virus is by washing your hands and getting the flu vaccine.

