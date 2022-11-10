GM recalls 340K big SUVs; daytime running lights can stay on

General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. because their daytime running...
General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. because their daytime running lights may not shut off when the regular headlights are on.(General Motors)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. because their daytime running lights may not shut off when the regular headlights are on.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents Thursday that having both lights on at the same time could cause glare, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers certain 2021 Chevrolet Tahoes and Suburbans, as well as some GMC Yukons and Cadillac Escalades.

Dealers will update software that controls the lights.

Owners will be notified by mail starting Dec. 19.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather days declared ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Satellite image of Tropical Storm Nicole over Central Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole centered over central Florida
LCS officials meet with Emergency Management ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole.
Leon County School officials deciding on school operations ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Several Big Bend school districts are closing schools Thursday, November 10th in anticipation...
Tropical Storm Nicole : List of Big Bend school closures
Leon County school bus
Leon County Schools will be closed Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole

Latest News

Drivers navigate flooding caused by Hurricane Nicole in downtown St. Augustine, Florida, on...
Sprawling Tropical Storm Nicole drenching Florida, Georgia
Sandbag locations in SWLA
Sandbag locations open in Gadsden County
What's Brewing: November 7, 2022
What’s Brewing: November 10, 2022
FILE - Russian soldiers guard an area as a group of foreign journalists visit in Kherson,...
Russia says troops begin to withdraw from key Ukrainian city