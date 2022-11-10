North Florida Fair closes Thursday as Tropical Storm Nicole moves toward the Big Bend

Beginning Friday through Sunday, the North Florida Fairgrounds are open for a “Carnival Food...
Beginning Friday through Sunday, the North Florida Fairgrounds are open for a “Carnival Food Fair” featuring all of your favorite vendors.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officials with the North Florida Fair say the fair will be closed Thursday as they monitor Tropical Storm Nicole’s forecast.

Officials said they will provide any additional updates on their website and social media pages.

The fair is set to reopen Friday, November 11th at Noon.

The annual fair opened Nov. 3 and runs until Nov. 13. Organizers say it generates $60 to $70 million to the North Florida economy each year.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Satellite image of Tropical Storm Nicole over Central Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole sets sights on Big Bend
WCTV First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather days declared ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Brigette Ffolkes entered a no contest plea in court Wednesday.
Tallahassee woman gets life sentence for killing mother with dementia
Several Big Bend school districts are closing schools Thursday, November 10th in anticipation...
Tropical Storm Nicole : List of Big Bend school closures
LCS officials meet with Emergency Management ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole.
Leon County School officials deciding on school operations ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Latest News

Power Outage Tracker
Ambulance generic
Update: family of 3 shot to death in Lowndes Co. home
Sandbag locations in SWLA
Sandbag locations open in Gadsden County
What's Brewing: November 7, 2022
What’s Brewing: November 10, 2022