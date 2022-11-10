North Florida Fair closes Thursday as Tropical Storm Nicole moves toward the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officials with the North Florida Fair say the fair will be closed Thursday as they monitor Tropical Storm Nicole’s forecast.

Officials said they will provide any additional updates on their website and social media pages.

The fair is set to reopen Friday, November 11th at Noon.

The annual fair opened Nov. 3 and runs until Nov. 13. Organizers say it generates $60 to $70 million to the North Florida economy each year.

