Sandbag locations open in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Officials in Gadsden County have opened two sandbag locations ahead of impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole.

The two locations will run until noon on Thursday, November 10th.

The first is at Post Plant Pitt off Post Plant Road, and the second is at Clark Pitt located off Edwin Clark Road.

Both locations are limiting bags to 15 per household, and those who choose to use the free service are asked to bring their own shovels.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.