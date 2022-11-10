Sandbag locations open in Gadsden County

Sandbag locations in SWLA
Sandbag locations in SWLA(KPLC)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Officials in Gadsden County have opened two sandbag locations ahead of impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole.

The two locations will run until noon on Thursday, November 10th.

The first is at Post Plant Pitt off Post Plant Road, and the second is at Clark Pitt located off Edwin Clark Road.

Both locations are limiting bags to 15 per household, and those who choose to use the free service are asked to bring their own shovels.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather days declared ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Satellite image of Tropical Storm Nicole over Central Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole centered over central Florida
LCS officials meet with Emergency Management ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole.
Leon County School officials deciding on school operations ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Several Big Bend school districts are closing schools Thursday, November 10th in anticipation...
Tropical Storm Nicole : List of Big Bend school closures
Leon County school bus
Leon County Schools will be closed Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole

Latest News

What's Brewing: November 7, 2022
What’s Brewing: November 10, 2022
Morning Weather
Rob’s First Alert Morning Forecast - Thursday, November 10
Voluntary evacuation
Voluntary evacuation orders issued in Franklin County
From left: Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock
Thomasville voters on both sides optimistic about runoff for Senate seat in Georgia