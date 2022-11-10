Tallahassee woman gets life sentence for killing mother with dementia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman has been sentenced to life in prison for the May 2022 murder of her mother.

Court records show Brigette Ffolkes entered a plea to first-degree murder charges Wednesday afternoon.

Ffolkes was accused of repeatedly striking her 80-year-old mother Joan with a candlestick and arrest papers say when that didn’t “knock her out”, Ffolkes stabbed her repeatedly.

Ffolkes’ sister was home at the time and called 911. She told officers their mother has dementia and they take care of her, court records say.

Arrest papers say Ffolkes admitted to killing her mother, telling investigators that it had been increasingly difficult taking care of her and she’d been planning on killing her for a few months.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.