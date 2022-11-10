Tallahassee woman gets life sentence for killing mother with dementia

Brigette Ffolkes entered a no contest plea in court Wednesday
Brigette Ffolkes entered a no contest plea in court Wednesday.
Brigette Ffolkes entered a no contest plea in court Wednesday.(LCSO)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman has been sentenced to life in prison for the May 2022 murder of her mother.

Court records show Brigette Ffolkes entered a plea to first-degree murder charges Wednesday afternoon.

Ffolkes was accused of repeatedly striking her 80-year-old mother Joan with a candlestick and arrest papers say when that didn’t “knock her out”, Ffolkes stabbed her repeatedly.

Ffolkes’ sister was home at the time and called 911. She told officers their mother has dementia and they take care of her, court records say.

Arrest papers say Ffolkes admitted to killing her mother, telling investigators that it had been increasingly difficult taking care of her and she’d been planning on killing her for a few months.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy police say Joseph Walker, 23, was taken into custody early Tuesday after an officer...
Fourth suspect arrested in Half Time Liquors shooting
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Georgia
WCTV First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather days declared ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
LCS officials meet with Emergency Management ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole.
Leon County School officials deciding on school operations ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Latest News

Leon County preps for Hurricane Nicole
Preparations are underway for Tallahassee and Leon County as they brace for the possibility of...
Leon County preps for Hurricane Nicole
Sasse confirmed as UF President
Several Big Bend school districts are closing schools Thursday, November 10th in anticipation...
Tropical Storm Nicole : List of Big Bend school closures