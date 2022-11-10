Thomasville voters on both sides optimistic about runoff for Senate seat in Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock are heading into a runoff in Georgia, in a race that could determine which party controls the Senate.

Neither candidate secured the 50% majority required to win in Georgia.

Voters will cast their ballots again on December 6 to decide which candidate secures this critical seat.

“I think we will win this one,” said Thomasville Democrat Sandi Shaw.

“We’ve got a good chance,” said Len Powell, Chairman of the Thomas County Republican party.

Voters on both sides of the aisle are optimistic about their candidate’s chances in the Georgia runoff.

“We knew it was gonna be a tight race,” Powell said. “It was no question about that.”

Even though Powell said he would’ve liked to see Herschel Walker win outright, he’s glad his candidate made it this far.

“I’d rather him be in a runoff than lose,” Powell said.

It’s a race with high stakes.

It could be what tips the scale for either Republicans or Democrats to win control of the Senate.

“This is important,” Shaw said. “Please come and vote.”

Shaw is an active Democrat and says she’ll be working hard in the next four weeks to help deliver a win for Warnock.

“We’ll be knocking on doors,” she said. “We have a whole month. You can go to an awful lot of doors in a month.”

Each side says the key to winning in the runoff is to motivate voters to show up and cast their ballots.

“It’s gonna depend on how hard we can get out and get people to go back and vote again,” Powell said.

Georgia voters can request absentee ballots now through November 28.

All counties must begin early voting by the 28th, but some may start even earlier.

