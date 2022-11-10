Thomasville voters on both sides optimistic about runoff for Senate seat in Georgia

Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock are heading into a runoff in Georgia, in a race that could determine which party controls the Senate.
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock are heading into a runoff in Georgia, in a race that could determine which party controls the Senate.

Neither candidate secured the 50% majority required to win in Georgia.

Voters will cast their ballots again on December 6 to decide which candidate secures this critical seat.

“I think we will win this one,” said Thomasville Democrat Sandi Shaw.

“We’ve got a good chance,” said Len Powell, Chairman of the Thomas County Republican party.

Voters on both sides of the aisle are optimistic about their candidate’s chances in the Georgia runoff.

“We knew it was gonna be a tight race,” Powell said. “It was no question about that.”

Even though Powell said he would’ve liked to see Herschel Walker win outright, he’s glad his candidate made it this far.

“I’d rather him be in a runoff than lose,” Powell said.

It’s a race with high stakes.

It could be what tips the scale for either Republicans or Democrats to win control of the Senate.

“This is important,” Shaw said. “Please come and vote.”

Shaw is an active Democrat and says she’ll be working hard in the next four weeks to help deliver a win for Warnock.

“We’ll be knocking on doors,” she said. “We have a whole month. You can go to an awful lot of doors in a month.”

Each side says the key to winning in the runoff is to motivate voters to show up and cast their ballots.

“It’s gonna depend on how hard we can get out and get people to go back and vote again,” Powell said.

Georgia voters can request absentee ballots now through November 28.

All counties must begin early voting by the 28th, but some may start even earlier.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather days declared ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
LCS officials meet with Emergency Management ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole.
Leon County School officials deciding on school operations ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Leon County school bus
Leon County Schools will be closed Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Satellite image of Hurricane Nicole as of 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 9
Hurricane Nicole making landfall overnight
Several Big Bend school districts are closing schools Thursday, November 10th in anticipation...
Tropical Storm Nicole : List of Big Bend school closures

Latest News

Thomas County preps for Hurricane Nicole.
Thomas County preps for Hurricane Nicole
Judge mallet
Judges clear way for redistricting case
Flu surges in local emergency rooms
Flu surges in local emergency rooms
Thomas County preps for Hurricane Nicole.
South Georgia prepares for hurricane Nicole