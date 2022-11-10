Tropical Storm Nicole centered over central Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - 7:00 a.m. Thursday: As of the 7:00 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Nicole had sustained winds of 60 mph and was moving towards the WNW at 14 mph.

Conditions in our area will gradually worsen throughout the day. Folks in the eastern Big Bend will be seeing some rain early this morning, while folks near the tri-state area may not see any rain until the lunch hour.

Here is the latest forecast track:

The latest advisory from the NHC for Tropical Storm Nicole (WCTV)

10:00 p.m. Wednesday: As of the 10:00 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Nicole has sustained winds of 75 mph and is moving towards the WNW at 13 mph.

Nearly all of the WCTV viewing area is under a tropical storm warning, meaning that tropical storm conditions are expected.

Hurricane Nicole will make landfall along the Treasure Coast of Florida overnight tonight. From there, it will weaken as it crosses the peninsula before arriving to the Big Bend Thursday afternoon as a low-end tropical storm.

Here is the latest forecast track and expected impacts to the Big Bend and South Georgia:

The latest advisory from the NHC for Hurricane Nicole (WCTV)

Hurricane Nicole's local impacts (WCTV)

6:00 p.m. Wednesday: As of the 6:00 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Nicole has been upgraded to a category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 75 mph. Nicole is traveling towards the west at 13 mph.

Nicole is forecast to make landfall along the east coast of Florida overnight tonight. Here is the latest forecast graphic:

The latest advisory for Hurricane Nicole from the National Hurricane Center (WCTV)

4:00 p.m. Wednesday: As of the 4:00 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Nicole has sustained winds of 70 mph and is heading towards the west at 13 mph.

Nicole is still forecast to become a category 1 hurricane by the time is makes landfall tonight along the east coast of Florida. Here is the latest forecast track:

The latest advisory for Tropical Storm Nicole from the National Hurricane Center (WCTV)

Nicole made its first landfall on Great Abaco Island in the northwestern Bahamas at approximately 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

As of the 1:00 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Nicole has sustained winds of 70 mph and is heading towards the west at 12 mph.

The current forecast track brings Nicole as a hurricane into the east coast of Florida sometime Wednesday night. Nicole is then forecast to track across the peninsula, eventually making a second landfall in the Big Bend as a tropical storm. Here is the latest forecast track:

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center for Tropical Storm Nicole (WCTV)

The Big Bend and portions of South Georgia are currently under a Tropical Storm Warning. This means that tropical storm-force winds are expected within the area within the next 36 hours.

Current storm surge projections range from 2-4 ft between Indian Pass and the Ochlockonee River, and 3-5 ft between the Ochlockonee River and the Anclote River. As of 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, there are no mandatory or voluntary evacuations in place along the coast of the Big Bend.

