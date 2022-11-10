Verdict in for man accused of killing, dumping man’s body on Ridge Road

A jury finds Timothy Floyd guilty of manslaughter
Timothy Floyd was on trial this week for the January 2020 death of Jonathan Spooner.
Timothy Floyd was on trial this week for the January 2020 death of Jonathan Spooner.(Leon County Clerk of Courts)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of killing a man and dumping his body along Ridge Road has just been found guilty of manslaughter and credit card theft.

Timothy Floyd was on trial this week for the January 2020 death of Jonathan Spooner.

Spooner’s body was found wrapped in blankets in the front yard of a house on Ridge Road, court papers say, right next door to Floyd’s home.

An autopsy later determined Spooner had been beaten with a hammer, court records say.

“I wanted to thank TPD for its thorough investigation of the case,” prosecutor Andrew Deneen said the day after the verdict. “We’re thankful the jury reached a verdict that can provide some measure of justice for the many family members who supported Jonathan Spooner.”

A jury deliberated for about two and a half hours Wednesday evening before reaching a verdict.

It also found Floyd guilty of using Spooner’s debit card after his death, including making a $300 bank withdrawal.

Floyd did testify in his own defense Wednesday, Deneen said.

Floyd previously told police that Spooner stayed at his home a couple of nights a week in exchange for free transportation. Floyd told officers Spooner had touched him inappropriately, so he shoved him to the ground, court papers say. Floyd claimed Spooner grabbed a hammer, and the two wound up wrestling over it.

Floyd is set to be sentenced next week and could face up to 30 years in prison on the manslaughter charge.

Court records show prosecutors may also seek an enhanced penalty because this happened less than a year after Floyd’s release from prison on other charges in 2019.

We have reached out to Floyd’s defense attorney for comment.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Satellite image of Tropical Storm Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole sets sights on Big Bend
WCTV First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather days declared ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Brigette Ffolkes entered a no contest plea in court Wednesday.
Tallahassee woman gets life sentence for killing mother with dementia
Several Big Bend school districts are closing schools Thursday, November 10th in anticipation...
Tropical Storm Nicole : List of Big Bend school closures
Ambulance generic
Update: family of 3 shot to death in Lowndes Co. home

Latest News

Power Outage Tracker
Ambulance generic
Update: family of 3 shot to death in Lowndes Co. home
Beginning Friday through Sunday, the North Florida Fairgrounds are open for a “Carnival Food...
North Florida Fair closes Thursday as Tropical Storm Nicole moves toward the Big Bend
Sandbag locations in SWLA
Sandbag locations open in Gadsden County