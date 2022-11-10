Verdict in for man accused of killing, dumping man’s body on Ridge Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of killing a man and dumping his body along Ridge Road has just been found guilty of manslaughter and credit card theft.

Timothy Floyd was on trial this week for the January 2020 death of Jonathan Spooner.

Spooner’s body was found wrapped in blankets in the front yard of a house on Ridge Road, court papers say, right next door to Floyd’s home.

An autopsy later determined Spooner had been beaten with a hammer, court records say.

“I wanted to thank TPD for its thorough investigation of the case,” prosecutor Andrew Deneen said the day after the verdict. “We’re thankful the jury reached a verdict that can provide some measure of justice for the many family members who supported Jonathan Spooner.”

A jury deliberated for about two and a half hours Wednesday evening before reaching a verdict.

It also found Floyd guilty of using Spooner’s debit card after his death, including making a $300 bank withdrawal.

Floyd did testify in his own defense Wednesday, Deneen said.

Floyd previously told police that Spooner stayed at his home a couple of nights a week in exchange for free transportation. Floyd told officers Spooner had touched him inappropriately, so he shoved him to the ground, court papers say. Floyd claimed Spooner grabbed a hammer, and the two wound up wrestling over it.

Floyd is set to be sentenced next week and could face up to 30 years in prison on the manslaughter charge.

Court records show prosecutors may also seek an enhanced penalty because this happened less than a year after Floyd’s release from prison on other charges in 2019.

We have reached out to Floyd’s defense attorney for comment.

