Voluntary evacuation orders issued in Franklin County

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a voluntary evacuation order will go into effect Thursday, November 10 at 8 a.m. ahead of Hurricane Nicole.

The order impacts all barrier islands including Alligator Point, Bald Point, Dog Island & St. George Island, Low lying Coastal Areas prone to flooding, and RV Parks.

FCSO also says they will be using Re-entry tags during the storm. If you are still in possession of an old tag, FCSO says it is still valid and you will not need an updated version.

