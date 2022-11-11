Full ground stop in effect at DFW airport after fuel pump fire

By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A full ground stop is in effect at the DFW International Airport after a fire broke out at one of their fuel pumps.

According to the airport’s Twitter, the fire was reported Friday morning. The fire was promptly extinguished and the affected pump was shut off.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a full ground stop as the airport conducts a safety inspection before fuel services can continue.

DFW officials reported regular operations will continue once the inspection is complete. They did not give an estimated time of completion.

Airport officials recommended anyone scheduled to fly out or into DFW should check with their airline about their flight’s status.

