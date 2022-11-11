Hundreds gather for Tallahassee Veteran’s Day Parade

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of Tallahassee residents lined Monroe Street on Friday for the Veteran’s Day Parade in honor of their fellow service members or to pay their respects.

The parade began at the intersection of South Monroe Street and Tennessee Street and made its way down to Madison Street.

With American flags flying in the hands of spectators, veterans, ROTC members, and different community groups and organizations walked and rode on floats down the streets of downtown.

Veteran Events Tallahassee, a group of volunteer veterans and citizens, organized the event to pay homage to those who have served the country.

In attendance was Harry Fordham, a Tallahassee native who joined the Air Force out of Rickers High School in 1972.

“We stationed at Grissom Air Force Base in Indiana and then Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi,” Fordham said.

Fordham said joining any of the other three branches wouldn’t have been the right fit for him, and today he’s a proud veteran of the Air Force.

“Being from a family that’s always been patriotic, I’ve had uncles who have served, and it meant a lot to me to serve during the Vietnam Era,” Fordham said.

Rickers said he came out Friday to honor those we’ve lost and pay respect to the active duty members of the military.

The parade was followed by the annual Veteran’s Day Festival in the park downtown featuring art, crafts, food vendors, a presentation of the Altura’s Hometown Hero Award, and music.

Next Saturday, Nov. 19, will be the Annual Salute to Veteran’s Poker Run from 9:30 am to 3 pm. Registration will be held at Tallahassee Harley Davidson.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.