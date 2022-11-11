‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire

A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK, FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN)
By Travis Cumings
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MELLE, Mo. (KSDK) - A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday.

Kenneth Zerr had a chance to escape but refused to leave his wife, Phyllis Zerr, behind.

“Everybody wanted to be like them. Everybody wanted to be with them,” their son, Andy Zerr, said.

Their marriage leaves a memorable mark.

“My mom and dad were salt of the earth. They will be dearly missed. They were a pillar of the community,” Andy Zerr said.

Andy Zerr held back tears as he described the relationship between his parents. The couple, both 84 years old, lost their lives inside their home together.

Fire officials say flames came up through the bottom floor and climbed up to the two upstairs bedrooms.

As crews made it upstairs to search, the floor began to collapse.

“The dispatch was on the phone with my father and my father was trying to help my mother out of the house and they got trapped,” Andy Zerr said.

But not even a fire could keep the couple apart.

“The dispatch told my father to come out of the house and my father said, ‘I’m not leaving my wife.’ And stayed with her. Until the end,” Andy Zerr said.

Andy Zerr is one of the couple’s three children. They also had several grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

Andy Zerr said his parents were deeply rooted in their community and church.

“The pastor, bless his heart, brought communion to them every Sunday,” he said.

While it’ll be hard, they’ll lean on their incredible union to help them heal.

“They were our rocks. They were our foundation. They were our wisdom,” Andy Zerr said.

The couple had just celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary in September.

The family said plans for the couple’s funeral are already set.

Copyright 2022 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Nicole over the Big Bend
Nicole downgraded to a tropical depression
Power Outage Tracker
This is the home that the mother and her two sons were found in.
Family of 3 shot to death in Lowndes Co. home
Brigette Ffolkes entered a no contest plea in court Wednesday.
Tallahassee woman gets life sentence for killing mother with dementia
Timothy Floyd was on trial this week for the January 2020 death of Jonathan Spooner.
Verdict in for man accused of killing, dumping man’s body on Ridge Road

Latest News

A full ground stop is in effect at the DFW International Airport after a fire broke out at one...
Full ground stop in effect at DFW airport after fuel pump fire
Destruction is seen in Kherson, Ukraine.
Ukraine troops prepare to reclaim city abandoned by Russians
FILE - A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Employees...
Twitter Blue signups unavailable after raft of fake accounts
Veterans and their families gather for "Operation Thank You" community breakfast.
“Operation Thank You” kicks off Veterans Day celebrations
COMMERCIAL IMAGE - In this photo taken by AP Images for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment,...
Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman, dies at 66