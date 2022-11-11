Jefferson Co. leaders call for investigation of possible misuse of funds by Clerk

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) – Jefferson County commissioners are asking Second Judicial Circuit State Attorney Jack Campbell to investigate possible misuse of funds by Clerk of the Courts Kirk Reams.

County Attorney Heather Encinosa made the request to Campbell in a November 4 letter sent on behalf of the board of county commissioners.

At its meeting last week, the board received results from a forensic audit of the circuit clerk’s office. The audit showed that Reams had spent at least $829,000 of taxpayer dollars without board approval. Auditors called that finding a best case scenario, writing “it is possible the unauthorized expenditures were significantly higher than that amount.”

“We ask that your office thoroughly investigate these new allegations and take any appropriate actions,” the letter says.

“The Board of County Commissioners and the citizens of Jefferson County are rightfully concerned about the integrity of the Clerk’s office and what appears to be a misuse of public funds,” the letter says.

The attorney for Kirk Reams, David Collins, calls the audit and the investigation “most likely a waste of money and time.”

“Mr. Reams hasn’t done anything illegal,” Collins says. “I believe all the commissioners- present, future, and past- really are trying to do what they believe is right for the citizens. However, in this matter I just believe some of the commissioners are very mistaken.”

Commissioners ordered the forensic audit last fall, after questions surfaced about Reams writing a check for five thousand dollars from his office to the Jefferson County Republican Party. There were also questions about Reams’ use of a county purchasing card to pay for portable toilets and VIP trailers at the Republican party’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner, and use of the county card for travel expenses.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.