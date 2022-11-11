“Operation Thank You” kicks off Veterans Day celebrations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County kicked off Veterans Day celebrations by hosting its Operation Thank You Community Breakfast.

Approximately 450 veterans and their families gathered at American Legion Post 13 at Lake Ella early Friday morning.

“Leon County is proud to continue this great tradition of recognizing the bravery and sacrifices of military veterans and their families,” said Leon County Commission Chairman Bill Proctor.

During the event, Leon County presented a Veterans Day proclamation to Gordon Lightfoot, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marines during the Vietnam War. It recognized his continued service with several local and national veteran groups.

Many veterans and their families attend the breakfast each year before heading downtown for the Veterans Day parade.

Leon County is currently home to more than 17,000 veterans.

