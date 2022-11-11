Shell Point Beach residents prepare homes for Tropical Storm Nicole impacts

SHELL POINT BEACH, Fla. (WCTV) - Wakulla County residents prepared their homes, moved their cars from the coast and stocked up with supplies Thursday to prepare for impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole.

Anne Henson and her family were moving their cars up to Crawfordville in the afternoon stocking her hurricane kit in preparation.

“You have to button down everything, windows, doors and the rise of water you have to take it seriously,” Henson said.

Henson said her family did not stay on the coast during Hurricane Michael and said the area experienced waves 16 feet high.

However, the impacts from Nicole have not been as severe, just rain and heavier winds.

“Right now the water has been sucked out, but Hermine back in 2016, we stayed and the water just slowly rose,” Henson said. “It just started coming up, you couldn’t see fences, you couldn’t see streets then all of a sudden it was gone.”

Henson said a good amount of residents chose to stay in the area because the predicted storm surge is only supposed to reach four feet.

But said that preparing for the worst is always the best case scenario.

“When you live here full time your whole life is here,” Henson said. “So all of your toys, boats, trailers, golf carts have to get out of here and that takes days and days.”

Robert Campbell brought his sons out to see the storm intensity up close from Tallahassee.

“Definitely some stronger winds than I expected, I didn’t think it was going to be as bad but we seem to be seeing some heavy gusts and water in a lot of places,” Campbell said.

Campbell said he rode out Hurricane Michael in Panama City and said the intensity “fascinates” him.

