Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, November 12

High temperatures near 80 and partly sunny skies for today, with a cold front poised to cool things off by Sunday.
By Josh Green
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday will bring partly sunny skies with high temperatures near 80. A cold front will move through the area tonight, ushering in added cloud cover this evening and the chance for isolated showers tonight.

The cold front will leave behind sunny skies and cool temperatures for Sunday, with morning lows in the mid 40s and afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

The cool trend continues into the start of the work week, with temperatures possibly dipping into the upper 30s on the way to school and work on Monday.

The next best chance for rain will arrive on Tuesday, as another frontal boundary moves through the area.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast details:

