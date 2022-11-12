Replay: Football Friday Night (11/11)

Florida High Football
Florida High Football(WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. This week’s games include...

Cottondale vs Aucilla Christian

Baldwin (GA) vs. Bainbridge

Walton vs Suwannee

Evans vs Thomas County Central

South Walton vs Florida High

Lincoln vs Columbia

Westside Macon vs Cairo

Fort White vs Madison County

Turner County vs Early County

Branford vs Lafayette

Bleckley County vs Brooks County

Academy for Classical Education vs Cook

Seminole County vs Charlton County

