Replay: Football Friday Night (11/11)
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. This week’s games include...
Cottondale vs Aucilla Christian
Baldwin (GA) vs. Bainbridge
Walton vs Suwannee
Evans vs Thomas County Central
South Walton vs Florida High
Lincoln vs Columbia
Westside Macon vs Cairo
Fort White vs Madison County
Turner County vs Early County
Branford vs Lafayette
Bleckley County vs Brooks County
Academy for Classical Education vs Cook
Seminole County vs Charlton County
