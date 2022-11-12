Zoo makes history with rare birth of Asian elephant twins

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in New York welcomes elephant twins. (Source: Rosamond Gifford Zoo)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE N.Y. (CNN) - A zoo in New York made history with its two new additions.

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse welcomed male Asian elephant twins on Oct. 24.

The first calf was delivered at 2 a.m., weighing in at 220 pounds. The second one was born 10 hours later at 237 pounds.

Both mom and babies are doing well.

The zoo says twins make up less than 1% of elephant births worldwide.

Until these two, there haven’t been any successful twin births in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the home that the mother and her two sons were found in.
Family of 3 shot to death in Lowndes Co. home
Timothy Floyd was on trial this week for the January 2020 death of Jonathan Spooner.
Verdict in for man accused of killing, dumping man’s body on Ridge Road
Tropical Storm Nicole over the Big Bend
Nicole downgraded to a tropical depression
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed there is an active investigation of...
Jefferson Co. leaders call for investigation of possible misuse of funds by Clerk
Power Outage Tracker

Latest News

An election worker processes ballots at the Clark County Election Department, Friday, Nov. 11,...
Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end
Authorities are investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder...
Police: No powder found inside suspicious envelopes sent to GOP candidate’s Phoenix office
The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in New York welcomes elephant twins.
Zoo welcomes elephant twins
A fourth grader is being hailed a hero after she rushed in to save a classmate who was choking....
Fourth grader performs Heimlich maneuver to help save classmate