Bohler helps Florida A&M hold off Alabama State 21-14

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Kendall Bohler blocked a potential game-winning field goal, scooped up the ball and raced 51 yards for a touchdown as time expired and Florida A&M survived a wild finish to beat Alabama State 21-14 on Saturday.

The Rattlers were up 15-14 when John Jayden lined up for a 52-yard attempt with 2 seconds left. Bohler broke through and Florida A&M (8-2, 6-1 Southwestern Conference) notched its eighth straight win.

Jeremy Moussa threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Smith to give the Rattlers a 7-0 lead after one quarter.

Wide receiver Isaiah Scott answered with a 37-yard scoring strike to Kisean Johnson and Alabama State (6-4, 4-3) pulled even at halftime.

The only score in the third quarter was a safety by Florida A&M when Hornets quarterback Dematrius Davis was flagged for intentional grounding in the end zone.

Alabama State took a 14-9 lead with 7:46 remaining in the game when Tyree Saunders blocked a Chris Faddoul punt, picked up the ball and ran 50 yards for a touchdown.

Moussa answered with 4:20 left to play, finding Jah’Marae Sheread for a 17-yard touchdown and the Rattlers led 15-14 after a failed 2-point conversion pass.

Moussa completed 25 of 49 passes for 277 yards with three interceptions for Florida A&M. Smith had 13 catches for 145 yards.

FAMU travels to Orlando in its regular season finale next week to face off with Bethune-Cookman in the Florida Classic.

