Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, November 13

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A cold front has ushered in cooler temperatures to the Big Bend and South Georgia Sunday morning. Temperatures this afternoon will only reach the low to mid 60s. Sunny skies with a breeze at times can be expected.

The start of the work week will be a chilly one on the way to school and work on Monday, with morning lows near 40 degrees.

The next best chance for rain arrives on Tuesday, as a low-pressure system will move in to our area from the Gulf. This will provide the lift and moisture to fire up scattered showers throughout the day. Rain coverage sits at 60% for now.

