Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, November 13

A cold front has brought cool temperatures to the Big Bend and South Georgia.
By Josh Green
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A cold front has ushered in cooler temperatures to the Big Bend and South Georgia Sunday morning. Temperatures this afternoon will only reach the low to mid 60s. Sunny skies with a breeze at times can be expected.

The start of the work week will be a chilly one on the way to school and work on Monday, with morning lows near 40 degrees.

The next best chance for rain arrives on Tuesday, as a low-pressure system will move in to our area from the Gulf. This will provide the lift and moisture to fire up scattered showers throughout the day. Rain coverage sits at 60% for now.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast details:

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia man says he rescued a child after hearing screams from the nearby wooded area.
Good Samaritan helps rescue child screaming for help in woods: ‘My instincts kicked in’
This is the home that the mother and her two sons were found in.
Family of 3 shot to death in Lowndes Co. home
Florida High Football
Replay: Football Friday Night (11/11)
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed there is an active investigation of...
Jefferson Co. leaders call for investigation of possible misuse of funds by Clerk
A couple in Hawaii are sharing their adoption story after beginning their journey in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: Couple welcomes baby girl after 5-year adoption journey

Latest News

A cold front has brought cool temperatures to the Big Bend and South Georgia.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Sunday, November 13
High temperatures near 80 and partly sunny skies for today, with a cold front poised to cool...
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, November 12
High temperatures near 80 and partly sunny skies for today, with a cold front poised to cool...
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Saturday, November 11
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for November 11th, 2022.
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - November 11th, 2022