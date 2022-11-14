TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Barbara McGarrah joined the WCTV cooking segment at noon to show her “Barb’s Brittles Ginger Snap Cookies” recipe.

INGREDIENTS

· 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

· 1 teaspoon baking soda

· 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

· 1/2 cup Barb’s Brittle bits, crushed

· 1/2 cup of ginger candy chunks

· 2 sticks of butter

· 2 teaspoons ground ginger

· 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

· 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

· 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

· 1/2 teaspoon cardamom

· 1/4 cup granulated sugar

· 1/2 cup brown sugar

· 1/4 cup molasses

· 1 large egg + 1 large egg yolk

TOPPING

· 1/4 cup granulated sugar

· 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F and line two (2) baking sheets with baking mats.

2. Using a medium bowl, combine the flour, soda, salt, brittle bits, and ginger chunks. Set aside.

3. In a medium saucepan, melt the butter using medium heat. Cook the butter for about 4 minutes or until the butter turns a nutty brown color.

4. Pour the browned butter into a large mixing bowl.

5. Using a small bowl, combine the ginger, cinnamon, cloves, black pepper, and cardamom. Whisk the spices into the browned butter.

6. Add the sugars to the butter mixture and stir until combined.

7. Whisk the molasses, egg, and egg yolk into the butter mixture until combined.

8. Stir the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until totally combined.

9. Chill the dough for about one (1) hour or overnight.

10. Combine the ¼ cup sugar with 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon in a small bowl.

11. Roll 1 ½ tablespoon of dough into a ball and roll the dough into the cinnamon sugar mixture.

12. Place the dough balls on the baking sheet 2 inches apart. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until edges is set. Remove from the oven and use the bottom of a glass drinking cup to press the cookies flat. Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet before removing them to a cooling rack. The cookies will finish crisping up as they cool.

