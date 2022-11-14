Billionaire Jeff Bezos says he wants to give most of his money to charity

The Amazon founder said he's giving away most of his money during his lifetime. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said he plans to give away most of his fortune during his lifetime.

Bezos said he wants to devote the bulk of his $124 billion net worth to fighting climate change and supporting people who can work to unify humanity.

This marks the first time he’s has announced plans to give away much of his wealth.

Bezos has taken criticism in the past for not signing The Giving Pledge - the promise by hundreds of the richest people in the world to donate most of their wealth to charitable causes.

He said legendary singer Dolly Parton stands as a shining example of someone with capacity to bring people together to help solve challenges.

Parton is the most recent recipient of the Bezos Courage and Civility award, which comes with a $100 million grant.

Bezos is ranked as the fourth-wealthiest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

He serves as Amazon’s executive chair after stepping down from the company’s CEO role in 2021.

