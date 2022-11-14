Chaires Elementary art class sparks coast-to-coast postcard exchange

A Leon County classroom is churning out colorful postcards and sending them across the country.
A Leon County classroom is churning out colorful postcards and sending them across the country.(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Inside the art classroom at Chaires Elementary in Leon County, students have been busting out crayons and getting busy crafting colorful postcards.

Their creations are shipped all across the country.

Art Teacher Colleen Nottingham said she came up with the idea after visiting a conference in Orlando. There, she heard of an exchange between students and sailors.

“I kind of wanted to have it be student to student rather than student to adult,” she said.

She knew exactly where to take the idea: “there’s a secret society on Facebook of art teachers.”

Within minutes, teachers from all across the country started to reply. Three weeks in, she’s lined up connections with 27 different states.

The students draw Florida-inspired imagery on one side. On the other, they write a question they want to be answered by a student in another state.

Fourth-grader Emma Prine said she loved getting the chance to research other states.

“We get to interact with other kids who are from all over the world,” she said.

All grades, K-5, are getting involved.

“They really want to connect with another student. Once I tell them someone is really going to read it, they get really excited about it,” Nottingham said.

A group of fourth and fifth-grade students worked Monday morning to craft cards for a class in Augusta, Maine. Later that day, Nottingham received the first batch from Long Island, NY.

“When they see that envelope, and they know- they’re going to be really excited to see what their answers are,” she said.

Nottingham is hoping to get connections in all 50 states and hopes this story helps seal the deal.

If you know an art teacher, or any other educator, who lives in one of those states, help make a connection by emailing her at nottinghamc@leonschools.net.

Here are the states she has not yet heard from:

AlabamaColoradoConnecticutDelaware
GeorgiaIdahoKansasKentucky
LouisianaMichiganMinnesotaMississippi
MissouriMontanaNebraskaNew Hampshire
New MexicoNorth DakotaOklahomaOregon
Rhode IslandSouth DakotaUtahVermont
West Virginia

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Panama City woman killed in Jackson County crash
A Georgia man says he rescued a child after hearing screams from the nearby wooded area.
Good Samaritan helps rescue child screaming for help in woods: ‘My instincts kicked in’
Man shot while taking out trash, says Tallahassee Police
A damaged plane sits at the Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas after two historic military...
Two historic aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
Sgt. Dale Green
TPD remembers Sgt. Dale Green, 20 years after he was killed in the line of duty

Latest News

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Trump’s comments on Florida 2018 gubernatorial vote fuel court filing, call for investigation
More than 100 golfers came out to the Southwood Golf Club Monday morning to play in an event...
Florida Veteran’s Foundation holds golf outing fundraiser
Man shot while taking out trash, says Tallahassee Police
Alpha Kappa Alpha is celebrating 75 years of service
Interview: Alpha Kappa Alpha is celebrating 75 years of service