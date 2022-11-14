Florida Veteran’s Foundation holds golf outing fundraiser

By Mike Rogers
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More than 100 golfers came out to the Southwood Golf Club Monday morning to play in an event supporting the Florida Veteran’s Foundation.

The event was also held on the 75th anniversary of a World War II fighter pilot who broke the sound barrier, General Chuck Yeager.

The event raises money for the Florida Veteran’s Foundation and the General Chuck Yeager Legacy Foundation.

The event kicked off around 8 am with a presentation of the colors. Sponsors for the event donated $21,000 to the Yeager Legacy Foundation.

There were several prizes and auction booths set up at the event featuring pictures of Yeager in his fighter plane, golf bags, and several other items.

“It’s not only to raise money, but it’s to keep our mission out there in the community,” said former Florida Veteran’s Foundation Chair Bob Asztalos. “We have 116 golfers out here today who are going to take the word back into the community about all the things the Florida Veteran’s Foundation is doing.”

The Foundation, Asztalos said, uses that money raised to help veterans with things like medical bills, transportation, everyday expenses, and anything they might need.

Yeager’s wife, Victoria Scott-Yeager, was also out at the event Monday.

“My husband was the first person to fly faster than the speed of sound on a Mock 1,” Scott-Yeager said. “They said he broke the sound barrier; before that, they said your eyes would pop out, and you’d break into a million pieces, so he risked his life to do that.”

Yeager was a fighter ace in World War II, and in his memory, Scott-Yeager helped produce a book, ‘101 Chuck Yeager-isms,” which includes a fitting quote: “I’m not old enough to play golf, and I never will be.”

