Panama City woman killed in Jackson County crash

GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash Saturday afternoon at the intersection of State Road 276 and County Road 167 that left a 46-year-old woman dead.

The woman was driving her SUV northbound on County Road 167 (South Street) around 12:39 p.m.

According to FHP, she made a left turn onto State Road 276 (Pennsylvania Avenue) into the path of a truck that was traveling eastbound on State Road 276.

FHP says the truck attempted to avoid the collision but was unable to and hit the SUV then overturned.

According to FHP, the truck driver suffered minor injuries but the woman died on the scene.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia man says he rescued a child after hearing screams from the nearby wooded area.
Good Samaritan helps rescue child screaming for help in woods: ‘My instincts kicked in’
This is the home that the mother and her two sons were found in.
Family of 3 shot to death in Lowndes Co. home
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed there is an active investigation of...
Jefferson Co. leaders call for investigation of possible misuse of funds by Clerk
Florida High Football
Replay: Football Friday Night (11/11)
A couple in Hawaii are sharing their adoption story after beginning their journey in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: Couple welcomes baby girl after 5-year adoption journey

Latest News

GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Pickup truck rolls over on Crawfordville Highway
Residents voice concerns about increased traffic from Amazon fulfillment center
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
One dead, one injured after SUV vs scooter crash in Tallahassee
Man seriously injured in Jackson County crash after vehicle overturns
One dead in Jackson County crash after vehicle overturns