Panama City woman killed in Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash Saturday afternoon at the intersection of State Road 276 and County Road 167 that left a 46-year-old woman dead.

The woman was driving her SUV northbound on County Road 167 (South Street) around 12:39 p.m.

According to FHP, she made a left turn onto State Road 276 (Pennsylvania Avenue) into the path of a truck that was traveling eastbound on State Road 276.

FHP says the truck attempted to avoid the collision but was unable to and hit the SUV then overturned.

According to FHP, the truck driver suffered minor injuries but the woman died on the scene.

